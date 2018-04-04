  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/04 11:28
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 4 16 8 8 .500
RFlaherty Atl 5 19 5 9 .474
Ahmed Ari 4 17 4 8 .471
Gennett Cin 4 17 0 8 .471
Iannetta Col 3 11 1 5 .455
DeJong StL 5 18 4 8 .444
Martinez StL 5 18 2 8 .444
Bell Pit 4 16 1 7 .438
Grandal LAD 4 16 4 7 .438
Yelich Mil 5 23 6 10 .435
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Panik, San Francisco, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 8 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 9; FFreeman, Atlanta, 9; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Markakis, Atlanta, 6; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Braun, Milwaukee, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Pitching

; 32 tied at 1-0.