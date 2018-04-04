|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|4
|16
|8
|8
|.500
|RFlaherty Atl
|5
|19
|5
|9
|.474
|Ahmed Ari
|4
|17
|4
|8
|.471
|Gennett Cin
|4
|17
|0
|8
|.471
|Iannetta Col
|3
|11
|1
|5
|.455
|DeJong StL
|5
|18
|4
|8
|.444
|Martinez StL
|5
|18
|2
|8
|.444
|Bell Pit
|4
|16
|1
|7
|.438
|Grandal LAD
|4
|16
|4
|7
|.438
|Yelich Mil
|5
|23
|6
|10
|.435
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Panik, San Francisco, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 8 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 9; FFreeman, Atlanta, 9; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Markakis, Atlanta, 6; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Braun, Milwaukee, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 8 tied at 5.
|Pitching
; 32 tied at 1-0.