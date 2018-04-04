Tucker, Freeman hit 3-run HRs as Braves stop Nationals 13-6

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) follows through on a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals o
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tu
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, April 3, 2018,
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner steals second base as the throw gets away from Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson during the first inning of a
Washington Nationals starting pitcher A.J. Cole works in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, April 3,
Former Atlanta Braves player David Justice walks onto the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Braves and
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Preston Tucker each hit a three-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves handed Washington its first loss with a 13-6 victory over Bryce Harper and the Nationals on Tuesday night.
Freeman and Tucker each delivered a big blow as Atlanta scored four times in each of the first two innings. Tucker's drive in the first against A.J. Cole reached the restaurant behind the right-field seats, and Freeman cleared the wall in right-center in the second.
Washington's three-run first inning marked the fifth time in five games the Nationals handed a lead to their starting pitcher. But Cole (0-1) allowed 10 runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, perhaps endangering his hold on the No. 5 spot in the rotation.