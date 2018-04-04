  1. Home
Yelich, Braun go deep in 9th as Brewers beat Cards 5-4

By JOE TOTORAITIS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 11:19

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun reacts to his walk off home run off of St. Louis Cardinals' Dominic Leon during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tues

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun is doused with Gatorade after his walk off home run against St. Louis Cardinals' Dominic Leon during the ninth inning of

St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna reacts to hitting a two run homer off of Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson during the third inning of a baseball ga

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich watches his game tying solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals' Dominic Leon during the ninth inning of a basebal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit consecutive homers off Dominic Leone with two out in the ninth, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Leone (0-1) retired the first two batters, but then lost Yelich on a 2-2 pitch before Braun whacked the next one for his fourth career game-ending homer.

Dan Jennings (1-0) picked up the victory with a perfect ninth.

Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened the game with consecutive homers for St. Louis, and Marcell Ozuna made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third. Jack Flaherty struck out nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball, but the Cardinals' bullpen lost the lead.