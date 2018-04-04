  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 4 14 5 7 .500
Altuve Hou 5 21 5 10 .476
Haniger Sea 4 13 3 6 .462
Simmons LAA 5 20 2 9 .450
Andrus Tex 5 18 4 8 .444
Gregorius NYY 5 18 6 8 .444
Abreu ChW 4 16 3 7 .438
Correa Hou 5 17 4 7 .412
DGordon Sea 4 17 3 7 .412
Choo Tex 4 15 0 6 .400
Cuthbert KC 4 10 1 4 .400
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; 13 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Pitching

Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 30 tied at 1-0.