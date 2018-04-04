  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 10:53
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 22 .714
x-Boston 53 24 .688 2
x-Philadelphia 47 30 .610 8
New York 27 51 .346 28½
Brooklyn 25 53 .321 30½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 42 36 .538
x-Washington 42 36 .538
Charlotte 34 45 .430
Orlando 23 54 .299 18½
Atlanta 22 56 .282 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 48 30 .615
x-Indiana 46 31 .597
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 6
Detroit 37 40 .481 10½
Chicago 27 51 .346 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 63 15 .808
San Antonio 45 32 .584 17½
New Orleans 43 34 .558 19½
Dallas 24 54 .308 39
Memphis 21 56 .273 41½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 30 .615
Utah 44 33 .571
Oklahoma City 45 34 .570
Minnesota 44 34 .564 4
Denver 42 35 .545
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 57 21 .731
L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 15½
L.A. Lakers 33 43 .434 23
Sacramento 25 53 .321 32
Phoenix 19 59 .244 38

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 112, Toronto 106

Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95

Miami 101, Atlanta 98

Orlando 97, New York 73

Chicago 120, Charlotte 114

Golden State 111, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 120, Washington 104

Milwaukee 106, Boston 102

Dallas 115, Portland 109

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.