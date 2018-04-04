Donaldson homers again as Blue Jays rout White Sox 14-5

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz each hit a two-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Chicago White Sox 14-5 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Donaldson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. He also went deep in Monday's night's 4-2 victory over Chicago. Diaz had three hits before leaving after six innings because of back spasms.

The Blue Jays have hit at least one home run in each of their first six games.

Avisail Garcia, Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez hit solo home runs for the White Sox. Chicago has 12 home runs over its first four games.