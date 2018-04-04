Donaldson homers again as Blue Jays rout White Sox 14-5

Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson comes in to score after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseb
Toronto Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson slides safely into third with a triple as Chicago White Sox third baseman Tyler Saladino waits for the throw duri
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez pauses on the mound after giving up runs to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a bas
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson is met by Adam Engel after Anderson hit a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a b
TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz each hit a two-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Chicago White Sox 14-5 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Donaldson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. He also went deep in Monday's night's 4-2 victory over Chicago. Diaz had three hits before leaving after six innings because of back spasms.
The Blue Jays have hit at least one home run in each of their first six games.
Avisail Garcia, Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez hit solo home runs for the White Sox. Chicago has 12 home runs over its first four games.