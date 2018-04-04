|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Baltimore
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Texas
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4
Detroit 6, Kansas City 1
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Miami 3
Houston 6, Baltimore 1
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 0
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 6, San Francisco 4
Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings
Toronto 14, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at Houston (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Fister 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.