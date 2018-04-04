All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 79 49 18 12 110 261 205 x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228 x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228 y-Washington 80 48 25 7 103 251 232 Columbus 80 45 29 6 96 236 221 x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246 New Jersey 80 43 28 9 95 243 238 Philadelphia 80 40 26 14 94 242 240 Florida 79 41 30 8 90 237 239 Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250 N.Y. Rangers 80 34 37 9 77 230 261 N.Y. Islanders 80 33 37 10 76 258 292 Detroit 80 30 38 12 72 211 247 Montreal 80 28 39 13 69 203 257 Ottawa 79 27 41 11 65 215 280 Buffalo 79 25 42 12 62 189 265 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 80 51 18 11 113 259 206 x-Winnipeg 80 50 20 10 110 271 216 y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213 x-San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217 x-Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221 Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195 Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212 Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231 St. Louis 79 43 30 6 92 217 212 Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216 Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241 Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245 Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258 Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253 Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Carolina 2

Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 0

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.