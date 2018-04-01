Spring Break on the Beach festival returns to southern Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This upcoming weekend, the annual music festival, Spring Break on the Beach will be returning to Kenting in Southern Taiwan.



The festival is one of the most anticipated electronic music events in Taiwan, drawing thousands of music lovers from all over Taiwan, Asia, and the rest of the world for the two day extravaganza of music, sun and fun.



Held at the only five star beach resort in Kenting, Chateau, Spring Break on the Beach is held the first week of April each year, and the 2018 festival looks set to be one of the most exciting ever.

The event opens at 2 p.m. on Friday April 6, and will continue until late in the evening on Saturday, April 7.

The two day event draws around 10,000 people on average per year, and is one of the premier performance venues for Taiwan’s top DJs, playing everything from electronic dance music, to latin, hip hop, reggae and plenty more.

The official press release says that " Spring Breakers will be able to enjoy two days at the most beautiful Beach resort in Taiwan, organized sports, world class sound and lighting, international and local performers, and three hours of open bar."

In addition to the beautiful scenery of southern Pingtung County, and the massive line up of DJs and dancers, party goers can enjoy a variety of beach side sports like ultimate frisbee, beach soccer, American football, volleyball, and even an open Brazilian jujitsu competition.



Spring Break on the Beach promises to be an excellent way to enjoy the spring and prepare for summer. For more info and ticket information go to the official Spring Break on the Beach website.



(Image from Spring Break on the Beach organizers)

