Measles-infected flight attendant traveled around Taiwan, Macau before diagnosis 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed yesterday evening that a third case of measles in Taiwan has been contracted by a flight attendant.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced March 29 that the first measles case of the year was detected in a 30-year-old Japanese man. Doctors believe he contracted the disease while traveling in Thailand and flew back to Okinawa while still contagious.

A Taiwanese flight attendant then, as well as one other person, on the same flight as the infected man from Thailand to Okinawa contracted measles, according to CNA.

The Taiwanese steward is currently in an isolation ward receiving treatment.

Before realizing he had measles, the steward passed through several public areas in Taiwan, including the Taipei MRT, Fika Fika Cafe in Neihu, United Bus and Kuo-Kuang passenger buses, and Red Dot Hotel in Taitung.

The flight attendant also flew to Macao from Taoyuan International Airport for work, reentering Taiwan through Kaohsiung International Airport, while he may have been contagious. The man began to show symptoms of measles on March 24 though he did not go to the doctor until April 1.

Measles is a highly contagious and fast-moving disease. The Taiwan CDC urges travelers heading to infected countries to seek vaccination first.