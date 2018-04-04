  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 10:17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 010 000 000—1 5 1
Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 0

Junis, Grimm (8), K.Herrera (9) and Gallagher; Boyd, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), VerHagen (9) and McCann. W_Junis 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (1).

___

Tampa Bay 001 003 000— 4 7 1
New York 013 000 43x—11 11 1

Archer, Pruitt (6), Romo (8) and Sucre; Montgomery, Holder (6), Kahnle (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and Sanchez. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Seattle 400 020 000—6 12 0
San Francisco 000 100 210—4 9 0

Gonzales, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; Blach, Moronta (5), Johnson (6), Dyson (8), Gearrin (9) and Hundley. W_Gonzales 1-0. L_Blach 1-1. Sv_Diaz (3). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (1), Panik (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 3 0
New York 000 002 00x—2 7 1

Lively, Rios (6), Arano (7), Milner (8), E.Ramos (8) and Alfaro; Harvey, A.Ramos (6), Blevins (6), Lugo (7), Familia (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Lively 0-1. Sv_Familia (2).