Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Junis, Grimm (8), K.Herrera (9) and Gallagher; Boyd, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), VerHagen (9) and McCann. W_Junis 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|003
|000—
|4
|7
|1
|New York
|013
|000
|43x—11
|11
|1
Archer, Pruitt (6), Romo (8) and Sucre; Montgomery, Holder (6), Kahnle (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and Sanchez. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|400
|020
|000—6
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|210—4
|9
|0
Gonzales, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; Blach, Moronta (5), Johnson (6), Dyson (8), Gearrin (9) and Hundley. W_Gonzales 1-0. L_Blach 1-1. Sv_Diaz (3). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (1), Panik (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|New York
|000
|002
|00x—2
|7
|1
Lively, Rios (6), Arano (7), Milner (8), E.Ramos (8) and Alfaro; Harvey, A.Ramos (6), Blevins (6), Lugo (7), Familia (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Lively 0-1. Sv_Familia (2).