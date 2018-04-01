New Taipei City plans mass cosplay wedding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –- In New Taipei City on May 20, a massive joint wedding ceremony will take place at the New Taipei City Plaza ( 市民廣場 ) in Banqiao, however in addition to the large amount of participants getting married, this ceremony will be a bit more peculiar.

This mass wedding event is a “Happy Cosplay Wedding Ceremony” ( 幸福變裝婚禮 ) where all of the couples, and potentially their entourages of bridesmaids and groomsmen are expected to show in the costume of their favorite characters.

The city is recruiting couples that want to participate in the wedding ceremony. The event hopes to recruit 120 beautiful and enthusiastic couples to tie the knot while dressed as their favorite comic book, cartoon, or movie character.

Those who want to participate in the costumed wedding experience should plan to be decked out as their favorite character and go to New Taipei’s Banqiao Station area on Saturday, April 14. Couples should go to the East wing on the first floor of City Hall in the morning.



Registration begins at 9:00 a.m, and Liberty Times reports that there are only 120 spots available.

All those who successfully register to join the cosplay wedding ceremony will receive a capsule coffee machine.

Couples will also have a chance to win a 30 carat diamond necklace, or a five day six night honeymoon vacation to Guam, with air tickets and hotel provided. Other possible prizes include a honeymoon cruise, various home appliances and lots of other gifts, like luxury hotel stays.

It is also ok if the couple’s costumes don’t match. At the official press conference for the event on April 2, there were couples dressed as Beauty and the Beast, Captain America and Wonder Woman, and Elsa and Doctor Strange.



Taipei City encourages couples looking to do something fun and creative for their wedding ceremony to take the plunge and join in the celebration.

