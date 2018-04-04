  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 09:50
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 78 49 17 12 110 261 201
x-Tampa Bay 79 52 23 4 108 283 228
x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228
y-Washington 80 48 25 7 103 251 232
x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246
New Jersey 80 43 28 9 95 243 238
Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217
Philadelphia 80 40 26 14 94 242 240
Florida 78 40 30 8 88 235 238
Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250
N.Y. Rangers 80 34 37 9 77 230 261
N.Y. Islanders 80 33 37 10 76 258 292
Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242
Montreal 79 28 39 12 68 199 252
Ottawa 79 27 41 11 65 215 280
Buffalo 79 25 42 12 62 189 265
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 79 51 17 11 113 258 204
x-Winnipeg 79 49 20 10 108 266 212
y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213
x-Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221
x-San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217
Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195
Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212
Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231
St. Louis 79 43 30 6 92 217 212
Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216
Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241
Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245
Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258
Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253
Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Carolina 2

Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.