|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|78
|49
|17
|12
|110
|261
|201
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|52
|23
|4
|108
|283
|228
|x-Toronto
|80
|48
|25
|7
|103
|272
|228
|y-Washington
|80
|48
|25
|7
|103
|251
|232
|Columbus
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|236
|221
|x-Pittsburgh
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|263
|246
|New Jersey
|80
|43
|28
|9
|95
|243
|238
|Philadelphia
|80
|40
|26
|14
|94
|242
|240
|Florida
|78
|40
|30
|8
|88
|235
|238
|Carolina
|80
|35
|34
|11
|81
|222
|250
|N.Y. Rangers
|80
|34
|37
|9
|77
|230
|261
|N.Y. Islanders
|80
|33
|37
|10
|76
|258
|292
|Detroit
|80
|30
|38
|12
|72
|211
|247
|Montreal
|79
|28
|39
|12
|68
|199
|252
|Ottawa
|79
|27
|41
|11
|65
|215
|280
|Buffalo
|79
|25
|42
|12
|62
|189
|265
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|79
|51
|17
|11
|113
|258
|204
|x-Winnipeg
|79
|49
|20
|10
|108
|266
|212
|y-Vegas
|79
|50
|22
|7
|107
|263
|213
|x-Minnesota
|79
|44
|25
|10
|98
|242
|221
|x-San Jose
|79
|44
|25
|10
|98
|243
|217
|Los Angeles
|80
|44
|28
|8
|96
|232
|195
|Anaheim
|79
|41
|25
|13
|95
|224
|212
|Colorado
|80
|42
|29
|9
|93
|250
|231
|St. Louis
|79
|43
|30
|6
|92
|217
|212
|Dallas
|79
|40
|31
|8
|88
|224
|216
|Calgary
|79
|36
|33
|10
|82
|209
|241
|Chicago
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|223
|245
|Edmonton
|80
|34
|40
|6
|74
|227
|258
|Vancouver
|79
|30
|40
|9
|69
|208
|253
|Arizona
|79
|28
|40
|11
|67
|201
|248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
|Monday's Games
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Florida 3, Carolina 2
Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5
Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0
Washington 4, St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4
Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.