|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|22
|.714
|—
|x-Boston
|53
|23
|.697
|1½
|x-Cleveland
|48
|30
|.615
|7½
|x-Philadelphia
|47
|30
|.610
|8
|x-Indiana
|46
|31
|.597
|9
|x-Washington
|42
|35
|.545
|13
|Miami
|41
|36
|.532
|14
|Milwaukee
|41
|36
|.532
|14
|Detroit
|37
|40
|.481
|18
|Charlotte
|34
|44
|.436
|21½
|New York
|27
|50
|.351
|28
|Chicago
|26
|51
|.338
|29
|Brooklyn
|25
|53
|.321
|30½
|Orlando
|22
|54
|.289
|32½
|Atlanta
|22
|55
|.286
|33
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|62
|15
|.805
|—
|y-Golden State
|56
|21
|.727
|6
|x-Portland
|48
|29
|.623
|14
|San Antonio
|45
|32
|.584
|17
|Oklahoma City
|45
|33
|.577
|17½
|Utah
|44
|33
|.571
|18
|Minnesota
|44
|34
|.564
|18½
|New Orleans
|43
|34
|.558
|19
|Denver
|42
|35
|.545
|20
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|36
|.532
|21
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|43
|.434
|28½
|Sacramento
|25
|53
|.321
|37½
|Dallas
|23
|54
|.299
|39
|Memphis
|21
|56
|.273
|41
|Phoenix
|19
|59
|.244
|43½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 112, Toronto 106
Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.