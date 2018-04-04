  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 09:24
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 22 .714
x-Boston 53 23 .697
x-Philadelphia 46 30 .605
New York 27 50 .351 28
Brooklyn 25 52 .325 30
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 42 35 .545
Miami 41 36 .532 1
Charlotte 34 44 .436
Orlando 22 54 .289 19½
Atlanta 22 55 .286 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 48 30 .615
x-Indiana 46 31 .597
Milwaukee 41 36 .532
Detroit 37 40 .481 10½
Chicago 26 51 .338 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 15 .805
San Antonio 45 32 .584 17
New Orleans 43 34 .558 19
Dallas 23 54 .299 39
Memphis 21 56 .273 41
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 29 .623
Oklahoma City 45 33 .577
Utah 44 33 .571 4
Minnesota 44 34 .564
Denver 42 35 .545 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 56 21 .727
L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 15
L.A. Lakers 33 43 .434 22½
Sacramento 25 53 .321 31½
Phoenix 19 59 .244 37½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland 112, Toronto 106

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.