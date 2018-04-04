Railway won't have to stand trial for Canada train disaster

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian officials say the bankrupt railway at the center of a 2013 train derailment that killed 47 people in Quebec will not have to stand trial for criminal negligence.

Prosecutors spokesman Robert Benoit said Tuesday that there was little chance of convicting the Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway of negligence after three of its former employees facing the same charge were acquitted in January.

The Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway currently exists as a post-bankruptcy corporate entity with no money of its own and with no physical or operational assets. The defunct railway wasn't even represented by lawyers during the criminal negligence proceedings.