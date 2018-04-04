  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/04 08:14
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 3 13 7 8 .615
Cain Mil 4 18 4 9 .500
Flaherty Atl 4 16 5 8 .500
Hoskins Phi 3 10 2 5 .500
Ahmed Ari 4 17 4 8 .471
Gennett Cin 4 17 0 8 .471
DeJong StL 4 15 4 7 .467
Iannetta Col 3 11 1 5 .455
Bell Pit 4 16 1 7 .438
Grandal LAD 4 16 4 7 .438
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Harper, Washington, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Eaton, Washington, 2; Spangenberg, San Diego, 2; Desmond, Colorado, 2; LeMahieu, Colorado, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2.

Runs Batted In

Goodwin, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 9 tied at 5.

Pitching

