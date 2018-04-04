|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|3
|13
|7
|8
|.615
|Cain Mil
|4
|18
|4
|9
|.500
|Flaherty Atl
|4
|16
|5
|8
|.500
|Hoskins Phi
|3
|10
|2
|5
|.500
|Ahmed Ari
|4
|17
|4
|8
|.471
|Gennett Cin
|4
|17
|0
|8
|.471
|DeJong StL
|4
|15
|4
|7
|.467
|Iannetta Col
|3
|11
|1
|5
|.455
|Bell Pit
|4
|16
|1
|7
|.438
|Grandal LAD
|4
|16
|4
|7
|.438
|Home Runs
Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Harper, Washington, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Eaton, Washington, 2; Spangenberg, San Diego, 2; Desmond, Colorado, 2; LeMahieu, Colorado, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2.
|Runs Batted In
Goodwin, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 9 tied at 5.
|Pitching
; 30 tied at 1-0.