American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 07:54
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 1 .800
New York 3 2 .600 1
Toronto 3 2 .600 1
Baltimore 1 3 .250
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½
Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½
Kansas City 1 3 .250
Detroit 1 4 .200 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800
Seattle 3 1 .750 ½
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1
Oakland 2 3 .400 2
Texas 1 4 .200 3

___

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4

Detroit 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Miami 3

Houston 6, Baltimore 1

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wright Jr. 0-0) at Houston (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Fister 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.