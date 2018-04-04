Jury rejects suit by tennis ump cleared in husband's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles has rejected a lawsuit by a professional tennis umpire who claimed a coroner's doctor recklessly classified her husband's death as a homicide, leading investigators to falsely accuse her of murder.

City News Service reports jurors on Tuesday found that Lois Goodman's civil rights were not violated. The panel determined Deputy Medical Examiner Yulai Wang (You-lie Wong) did not falsify the death certificate for Alan Goodman.

Goodman was on her way to officiate a U.S. Open tennis match in New York in 2012 when police arrested her in front of TV cameras. All charges against her were eventually dropped.

The 76-year-old's lawsuit asked for $10 million in damages. She claimed Wang provided no justification when he determined Alan Goodman's death was homicide, not an accident.