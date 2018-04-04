BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Fulham 2, Leeds 0
Fulham: Kevin McDonald (33), Aleksandar Mitrovic (63).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2
Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (19, pen.), Oskar Buur (83).
Hull: David Meyler (38, pen.), Ryan Bennett (78, og.).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Aston Villa 3, Reading 0
Aston Villa: Birkir Bjarnason (47), Conor Hourihane (63), Scott Hogan (71).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bolton 0, Birmingham 1
Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bury 0, Rochdale 2
Rochdale: Ryan Delaney (30), Ian Henderson (43).
Halftime: 0-2.