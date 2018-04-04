  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/04/04 05:52
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Fulham 2, Leeds 0

Fulham: Kevin McDonald (33), Aleksandar Mitrovic (63).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2

Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (19, pen.), Oskar Buur (83).

Hull: David Meyler (38, pen.), Ryan Bennett (78, og.).

Halftime: 1-1.

Aston Villa 3, Reading 0

Aston Villa: Birkir Bjarnason (47), Conor Hourihane (63), Scott Hogan (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bolton 0, Birmingham 1

Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One
Bury 0, Rochdale 2

Rochdale: Ryan Delaney (30), Ian Henderson (43).

Halftime: 0-2.