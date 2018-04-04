Ronaldo makes history as Madrid beats Juventus 3-0

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during the Champions League, round of 8, first-leg soccer match b
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored during the Champions League, round of 8, first-leg soccer match between Juventus and Real M
Juventus' Paulo Dybala, left, duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos during the Champions League first leg quarter final soccer match betwee
Juventus' Paulo Dybala, front left, duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane during the Champions League first leg quarter final soccer ma
Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain reacts during the Champions League, round of 8, first-leg soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz stadi
Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain, second from left, kicks the ball as Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, tries to stop him during the Champions League first l
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, right, gives instructions to his players during the Champions League first leg quarter final soccer match between
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, left, gives directions to Karim Benzema during the Champions League, round of 8, first-leg soccer match between Juv
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning overhead kick for his second goal of the night to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Ronaldo's first goal came in the third minute and was helped by Juve's defensive lapses, but his second was pure mastery and his overhead kick had the entire stadium on their feet in appreciation.
In the process, Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 successive matches.
The Portugal international also set up Madrid's third, for Marcelo, shortly after Juventus forward Paulo Dybala had been sent off following a second yellow card.
The Italian side now has a near-impossible task to turn the quarterfinal around in the return leg on April 11.
Sevilla also lost at home in the night's other quarterfinal, as Bayern Munich came from behind to win 2-1. Jesus Navas' own goal cancelled out Pablo Sarabia's opener and Thiago Alcantara headed in the winner for Bayern in the 68th minute.