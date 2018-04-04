Bayern Munich beats Sevilla 2-1 in Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — With the help of two deflected shots, Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

After being outplayed by the hosts early on and conceding a 32nd-minute opener by Pablo Sarabia, Bayern rallied with an own goal by Jesus Navas before halftime and secured the victory with a second-half header by Thiago Alcantara. Both times the ball deflected off a defender to take Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria out of play.

Bayern now only needs a draw in the second leg in Munich next week to reach the semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons.

Sevilla, playing in the last eight for the first time in 60 years, has never made it to the semifinals in the Champions League.

In Tuesday's other game, defending champion Real Madrid defeated Juventus 3-0 in Turin.



