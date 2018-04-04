Nielsen's top programs for March 26-April 1

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 26-April 1. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Roseanne," ABC, 18.45 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.27 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 11.94 million.

4. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.92 million.

5. NCAA Men's Final Four: Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan, TBS, 10.75 million.

6. NCAA Men's Final Four: Kansas vs. Villanova, TBS, 10.7 million.

7. "Bull," CBS, 10.65 million.

8. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.51 million.

9. NCAA Men's Final Four: "Bridge Show," TBS, 9.86 million.

10. "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," NBC, 9.61 million.

11. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 9.52 million.

12. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.02 million.

13. "Black-ish," ABC, 8.59 million.

14. "Mom," CBS, 8.56 million.

15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.53 million.

16. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.43 million.

17. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.33 million.

18. "Survivor," CBS, 8.16 million.

19. "American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 7.81 million.

20. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.8 million.

