  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/04 03:47
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Haniger Sea 3 8 2 5 .625
Cano Sea 3 10 3 6 .600
Altuve Hou 5 21 5 10 .476
Bogaerts Bos 5 22 5 10 .455
Simmons LAA 5 20 2 9 .450
Andrus Tex 5 18 4 8 .444
Abreu ChW 3 12 3 5 .417
Correa Hou 5 17 4 7 .412
Choo Tex 4 15 0 6 .400
Cuthbert KC 4 10 1 4 .400
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; 11 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Correa, Houston, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Alonso, Cleveland, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 11 tied at 4.

Pitching

Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 28 tied at 1-0.