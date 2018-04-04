|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Haniger Sea
|3
|8
|2
|5
|.625
|Cano Sea
|3
|10
|3
|6
|.600
|Altuve Hou
|5
|21
|5
|10
|.476
|Bogaerts Bos
|5
|22
|5
|10
|.455
|Simmons LAA
|5
|20
|2
|9
|.450
|Andrus Tex
|5
|18
|4
|8
|.444
|Abreu ChW
|3
|12
|3
|5
|.417
|Correa Hou
|5
|17
|4
|7
|.412
|Choo Tex
|4
|15
|0
|6
|.400
|Cuthbert KC
|4
|10
|1
|4
|.400
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; 11 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Correa, Houston, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Alonso, Cleveland, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 11 tied at 4.
|Pitching
Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 28 tied at 1-0.