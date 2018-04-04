Trump to decide 'very quickly' on US pullout from Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to pull U.S. troops out of war-torn Syria to bring them home to "start rebuilding our nation."

Trump says he expects to make a decision "very quickly."

Trump says the primary mission for U.S. troops in Syria was toppling the Islamic State group. He says that task is almost completed.

The president complained that the U.S. has spent $7 trillion in the Middle East over the years and it bought "nothing, except death and destruction."

Trump said last week that the U.S. would soon leave Syria. Other administration officials have argued for keeping U.S. troops in Syria in the interest of regional stability.

Trump commented Tuesday at a White House news conference with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.