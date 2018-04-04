The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 1, 2018:

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

3. The Greatest Showman

4. Molly's Game

5. The Foreigner (2017)

6. Pitch Perfect 3

7. I, Tonya

8. Thor: Ragnarok

9. Coco (2017)

10. Downsizing

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Darkest Hour

2. Lady Bird

3. Phantom Thread

4. The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest On Earth

5. I Kill Giants

6. The Disaster Artist

7. The Florida Project

8. Madame

9. All I Wish

10. The China Hustle

