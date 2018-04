KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets in the third and final Twenty20 on Tuesday and swept the series 3-0.

Pakistan 154-2 in 16.5 overs (Babar Azam 51, Fakhar Zaman 40; Rayad Emrit 1-24) def. West Indies 153-6 (Andre Fletcher 52, Denesh Ramdin 42 not out; Shadab Khan 2-27) by 8 wickets.