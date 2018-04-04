Pakistan vs West Indies Scoreboard

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of third and final Twenty20 international between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium on Tuesday:
West Indies
Chadwick Walton c Azam b Nawaz 0
Andre Fletcher run out 52
Marlon Samuels b Shadab Khan 31
Andre McCarthy c Zaman b Shadab Khan 5
Rovman Powell lbw b Ashraf 2
Jason Mohammed c Ahmed b Shinwari 13
Denesh Ramdin not out 42
Keemo Paul not out 1
Extras: (6lb, 1nb) 7
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 153
Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-74, 3-90, 4-95, 5-96, 6-140
Did not bat: Rayad Emrit, Samuel Badree, Odean Smith
Bowling: Mohammad Nawaz 4-1-26-1, Usman Shinwari 4-0-34-1, Shaheen Afridi 4-0-27-0, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-33-1 (1nb), Shadab Khan 4-0-27-2
Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman c Ramdin b Emrit 40
Babar Azam c Walton b Smith 51
Hussain Talat not out 31
Asif Ali not out 25
Extras: (5lb, 2w) 7
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 154
Overs: 16.5
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-113
Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari
Bowling: Keemo Paul 2.5-0-37-0, Rayad Emrit 4-0-24-1, Odean Smith 3-0-38-1 (2w), Samuel Badree 4-0-30-0, Jason Mohammed 1-0-8-0, Andre McCarthy 2-0-12-0
Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets.
Series: Pakistan won 3-0.
Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.
TV Umpire: Shozab Raza, Pakistan. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.