Pakistan vs West Indies Scoreboard

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of third and final Twenty20 international between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium on Tuesday:

West Indies

Chadwick Walton c Azam b Nawaz 0

Andre Fletcher run out 52

Marlon Samuels b Shadab Khan 31

Andre McCarthy c Zaman b Shadab Khan 5

Rovman Powell lbw b Ashraf 2

Jason Mohammed c Ahmed b Shinwari 13

Denesh Ramdin not out 42

Keemo Paul not out 1

Extras: (6lb, 1nb) 7

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 153

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-74, 3-90, 4-95, 5-96, 6-140

Did not bat: Rayad Emrit, Samuel Badree, Odean Smith

Bowling: Mohammad Nawaz 4-1-26-1, Usman Shinwari 4-0-34-1, Shaheen Afridi 4-0-27-0, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-33-1 (1nb), Shadab Khan 4-0-27-2

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Ramdin b Emrit 40

Babar Azam c Walton b Smith 51

Hussain Talat not out 31

Asif Ali not out 25

Extras: (5lb, 2w) 7

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 154

Overs: 16.5

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-113

Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari

Bowling: Keemo Paul 2.5-0-37-0, Rayad Emrit 4-0-24-1, Odean Smith 3-0-38-1 (2w), Samuel Badree 4-0-30-0, Jason Mohammed 1-0-8-0, Andre McCarthy 2-0-12-0

Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets.

Series: Pakistan won 3-0.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV Umpire: Shozab Raza, Pakistan. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.