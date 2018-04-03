The Latest: Oklahoma teachers demand funding for 2nd day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on teachers rallying for higher pay and education funding in several Republican-led states across the U.S. (all times local):

Hundreds of teachers have crammed into the Oklahoma Capitol for a second day chanting to press demands for additional funding for the state's public schools.

Schools across the state are closed Tuesday to honor the teacher walkout. Thousands of teachers and supporters surrounded the Capitol on Monday. Teachers in Kentucky also protested Monday over changes to their pension plans.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting 15 to 18 percent salary increases for teachers. But the National Education Association says Oklahoma ranks 47th among states and the District of Columbia in public school revenue per student while its average teacher salary of $45,276 ranked 49th before the latest raises.

The demonstration was inspired by West Virginia, where teachers walked out before winning a 5 percent raise.

Many schools are closing for a second day in Oklahoma as teachers continue to rally for higher pay and education funding.

While state lawmakers raised teacher pay by 15 to 18 percent last week, many Oklahoma teachers say it is not enough.

In Kentucky, teachers rallied at the state Capitol in Frankfort Monday after the Legislature passed cuts to pensions for new teachers. Legislative leaders proposed increasing education spending as part of the state's budget in a move to calm the rebellion that has stretched across the country.

The protests were inspired by West Virginia teachers winning a 5 percent raise after going on strike. Arizona teachers are now considering a strike over their demands for a 20 percent salary increase.