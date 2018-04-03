San Antonio tricentennial remembers the Alamo and much more

San Antonio, Texas, is remembering the Alamo along with the rest of its history as part of a 300th-birthday celebration.

A tricentennial commemoration week planned for May 1 to May 6 includes exhibits, festivals and fireworks.

The city was founded in 1718 by Spanish settlers who built the Mission San Antonio de Valero along the San Antonio River.

That mission is now called the Alamo, site of a legendary battle in 1836 as Texas fought for independence from Mexico. The Alamo is one of five 18th-century Spanish missions in San Antonio designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.

The commemorative week includes an "arts for all" day on May 4 and Fort Sam Houston opening to the public on May 5 and May 6 for the first time since 9/11.