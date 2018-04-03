Altar-bound Meghan Markle to leave TV show with a wedding

NEW YORK (AP) — Real life will imitate art this spring at the USA series "Suits" when series regular Meghan Markle bids farewell to the legal drama in a wedding — and then goes off to marry her prince in real life.

Show creator and show runner Aaron Korsh has written an on-screen wedding for Markle's paralegal-turned-lawyer character during the April 25 season-seven finale.

It will be a sort of dress rehearsal for Markle's real one to Prince Harry at Britain's Windsor Castle on May 19.

Korsh says he was thankfully given enough warning that Markle's real-life romance might trigger changes in her character's plotline and he didn't have to scramble to undo anything.