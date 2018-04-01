Taiwan's manufacturing sector made steady gains in March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chung-hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER), an economic think-tank in Taipei, released a report on Monday, April 2 that Taiwan’s manufacturing sector had made significant leaps during the month of March.

According to CIER, the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) hit a slight slump in January dropping 8.6 points, but activity over March and February has seen a recovery, with the current PMI at 63.6 points, only 1.2 points shy of the highest PMI for March ever recorded, which was 65.2 in 2017.

The Non-manufacturing Index (NMI) also reportedly rose over March to reach 54.4 points. CNA reports that for both the PMI and NMI, numbers over 50 mean that production is expanding, while numbers under 50 imply contraction.

The President of CIER Wu Chun-shu (吳中書) said part of the reason for the gains in March was due to a higher number of working days following the week long holiday period in February. He said that the data suggests that Taiwan’s economy remains on a steady course of improvement.

There are six sub-indices included within the manufacturing report, which include: chemicals and biotech, electronics and opto-electronics, transportation, electricity and machinery, food and textiles, as well as infrastructure and raw materials. Over the month of March all six gained on the PMI scale.