Intel's Apple pain could mean gain for Taiwan's TSMC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Apple is planning to use its own custom made processors inside of Mac computers from as early as 2020, replacing chips made by Intel for the past decade, experts predict this could mean beneficiary for Taiwan's TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.), according to international reports.

The initiative, code named Kalamata, is said to currently be in early development stages, but it will be a major part of the company's future strategy, which is to make all of Apple's devices work more smoothly and to make them all capable of integrating systems with one another, reports Bloomberg Technology.

According to reports from China Times, if Intel loses orders from Apple, the company could incur a loss estimated between US$3.7 billion to US$3.8 billion and although the impact will be limited, it would still mean losing a large percentage of customers and market value.

Experts have predicted that since all Apple products currently use processors designed by Apple, based on technology from Arm Holdings, then moving its own designed chips inside of Mac and other Apple products would mean that Apple could release new models on its own time frame, and would not have to rely on Intel's processor roadmap.

"We think that Apple is looking at ways to further integrate their hardware and software platforms, and they've clearly made some moves in this space, trying to integrate iOS and macOS," said Shannon Cross, an analyst at Cross Research. "It makes sense that they're going in this direction. If you look at incremental R&D spending, it's gone into ways to try to vertically integrate their components so they can add more functionality for competitive differentiation," she was quoted by Bloomberg.

"TSMC would benefit if Apple went in-house for its Mac CPUs," writes Barron's.com which is America's premiere financial magazine, as "TSMC already manufactures all of Apple's internally designed ARM-based chips that power its iOS devices."

TSMC's revenue forecast for this year is US$37.15 billion. However, even if Apple transfers orders, it may not be very helpful to TSMC's revenue, because TSMC only provides OEM and it doesn't get the same share of the value of chips for its manufacturing, as Intel does for selling the microprocessor it both designs and builds.