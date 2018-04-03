Swastika removed from church bell in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Lutheran church says that a swastika has been removed from a church bell in a northwestern town.

The church's branch in Hannover said the pastor for the church in Schweringen informed officials on Thursday that he'd discovered the Nazi symbol engraved on the bell was removed. It said a note claiming responsibility also found, but didn't give details.

Local newspaper Die Harke published a picture of a note, which read: "Spring cleaning 2018."

The church suspended the use of the bell last year after the swastika was found. Local church officials recently decided to put it back in use — a decision that was contested by the pastor.

The church said Tuesday it will now consider how to proceed and whether to take any legal action.