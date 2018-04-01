Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Tech. warns of fallout from Trump's trade war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –- The Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, Yu-Chin Hsu (許有進) has expressed concern that the current tariff battles initiated by the U.S. Government could have negative consequences for Taiwan’s stock market and the tech industry.



Hsu was interviewed by a reporter with the Central News Agency on April 3 and emphasized that while Taiwan does not wish to be involved in the dispute there is no way that Taiwan’s economy will remain unaffected.

Hsu commented on the weaknesses of both China and the United States, which he said the countries should consider before moving forward with the trade war, as the fallout could devastate China’s manufacturing sector, and have serious consequences for U.S. agriculture.



President Trump signed an order on March 22 calling for punitive tariffs on Chinese goods that could total to as much as US$60 billion annually. The United states Trade Representative Office will publish a detailed report itemizing what products may receive tariffs and to what degree, by April 6.



It is expected that may of China’s electronic devices, toys and food products will be targeted. For maximum impact, products which have been targeted by China’s “Made in China 2025” initiative are expected to be specifically targeted, reports CNA.

Given that many Taiwanese businesses receive components from China, or produce products in China, it is almost inevitable that they will feel some of the heat from Trump’s Tariff program.

Further, it is also certain that after some companies being taking losses that the stock market would begin to fluctuate with investors selling off stock to reinvest elsewhere.



Hsu, though taking a cautious tone, emphasized that the Ministry of Science and Technology would do its best to keep Taiwan’s tech businesses on a prosperous track and do its best to mitigate as many negative effects of the trade war as possible.