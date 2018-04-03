Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;17;78%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;W;10;41%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;N;10;17%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;18;13;Brilliant sunshine;19;11;SSW;18;68%;1%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;15;7;Showers and t-storms;14;6;SSW;22;87%;88%;4

Anchorage, United States;Chilly with sunshine;1;-5;Mainly cloudy;3;0;ENE;21;52%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;26;11;Partly sunny;24;11;N;11;42%;26%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;3;-11;Sunny, but chilly;3;-6;ESE;17;66%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;ESE;8;63%;29%;7

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;SSW;8;46%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A thick cloud cover;21;18;A shower;23;16;SSW;14;71%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;32;19;Clearing;28;13;WNW;17;30%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;24;Showers around;32;24;W;7;76%;79%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;8;45%;15%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;38;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;14;68%;63%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;11;Spotty showers;19;11;W;22;63%;61%;6

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cooler;13;2;Snow and rain;10;1;N;9;28%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;22;8;Clouds and sun, warm;24;12;SSW;9;40%;26%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;18;9;A t-storm in spots;19;9;S;13;63%;73%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;11;Rain at times;19;10;WSW;8;75%;92%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;SE;9;70%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;18;7;Partly sunny;19;8;S;20;60%;58%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;14;9;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;5;SW;20;78%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;18;4;Clouds and sun, warm;23;7;SSE;7;64%;7%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;Clouds and sun, mild;19;10;SSW;17;49%;60%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;NE;8;69%;3%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;28;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;18;NW;7;51%;71%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;22;14;Not as warm;19;10;ENE;18;72%;76%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Clouds and sun;28;15;N;25;33%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Partly sunny;23;17;SSE;19;74%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;6;68%;35%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;15;66%;26%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy with rain;6;-2;Partly sunny, cold;3;-3;WNW;24;56%;22%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;25;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;SSE;11;69%;55%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;7;6;Partly sunny, milder;10;5;S;13;73%;75%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;23;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;NNW;16;88%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm, warmer;25;6;Sunny and cooler;19;9;ESE;12;32%;5%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;11;85%;79%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;40;23;Hazy sun and hot;38;24;NNE;10;43%;25%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;11;0;Clouds and sun;19;4;W;13;22%;9%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;Lots of sun, warm;36;23;SW;8;44%;30%;10

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;23;Showers around;32;23;SSW;7;68%;70%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;14;4;A little a.m. rain;7;-2;WNW;29;83%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with clearing;22;12;Sunny and very warm;26;12;N;9;35%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;19;13;Mostly sunny;19;13;WNW;16;70%;25%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Clouds and sunshine;29;22;SSE;17;65%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NE;9;57%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;NE;9;66%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-7;A little p.m. rain;4;2;SSW;17;78%;80%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;33;25;Partly sunny, nice;35;26;SE;15;60%;37%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;ESE;11;75%;30%;11

Honolulu, United States;Inc. clouds;27;23;Morning showers;28;23;WSW;25;84%;100%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;35;22;Nice with sunshine;36;21;SE;8;40%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny intervals;32;20;An afternoon shower;33;20;N;15;38%;51%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;Mild with sunshine;18;8;ENE;10;66%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;9;70%;73%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Plenty of sun;34;25;N;15;52%;10%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;14;Cloudy with a shower;23;14;N;11;67%;55%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;22;11;Clouds and sun;24;10;NNW;8;30%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;34;24;High clouds;34;24;W;19;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;SSE;8;76%;77%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Sunny and very warm;40;23;NNW;18;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;13;7;Partly sunny, milder;19;9;S;11;52%;36%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;E;13;56%;69%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;W;10;68%;77%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;24;SSW;10;53%;3%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;E;6;70%;64%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;1;A t-storm in spots;15;2;E;11;51%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;11;69%;61%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing, pleasant;24;19;Turning sunny;23;19;SSE;14;76%;30%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;16;12;Spotty showers;17;9;N;14;67%;60%;7

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;13;8;Thundershowers;12;3;W;25;77%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;22;12;Low clouds, then sun;22;13;SSE;9;75%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;WSW;10;71%;36%;6

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;15;9;Spotty showers;15;6;WSW;17;60%;61%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and nice;31;27;Brilliant sunshine;33;27;NNE;8;63%;17%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Brief p.m. showers;28;24;NE;7;80%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;ESE;12;64%;66%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;S;10;60%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;13;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNE;9;37%;66%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower or two;29;21;SW;13;68%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;9;4;Clouds and sun;17;9;SSE;9;75%;66%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SE;10;66%;66%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;23;16;Sunshine and nice;25;17;NE;9;70%;3%;5

Montreal, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;Morning rain;5;-8;W;20;75%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;4;-2;Clearing;6;0;SSE;8;68%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;27;Hazy sun;34;27;NNE;13;55%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;NE;17;68%;64%;7

New York, United States;Periods of rain;7;6;A midday t-storm;18;2;WNW;39;72%;61%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;WNW;16;28%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-1;-15;Sun, some clouds;-4;-10;S;10;73%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Clouds and sun;22;9;N;15;57%;33%;6

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;4;0;A little a.m. rain;7;3;SSE;8;80%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snow this afternoon;4;0;Morning rain;5;-12;W;34;79%;82%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;29;25;A shower in spots;30;25;NW;14;75%;77%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;33;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NW;15;61%;33%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;31;23;A morning shower;31;23;NE;13;69%;72%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;14;9;Showers and t-storms;15;6;WSW;19;75%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Mostly sunny;27;17;ESE;16;64%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;35;25;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;SSW;10;59%;30%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;29;23;A gusty thunderstorm;30;23;N;23;83%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;31;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;WSW;8;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;20;7;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;WSW;7;68%;43%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;20;6;Partly sunny;15;5;ENE;14;53%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;18;12;Morning showers;18;12;NNE;10;74%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;9;Decreasing clouds;20;9;NE;12;67%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;12;74%;85%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;2;-1;Brilliant sunshine;4;-3;NNE;14;51%;1%;3

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. rain;7;2;Partly sunny;12;8;S;10;84%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;NNE;11;80%;77%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;30;21;Mostly cloudy;32;21;SSE;14;19%;27%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;11;Showers and t-storms;17;12;SSE;15;76%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing and colder;2;-5;Not as cold;6;3;SSE;10;63%;60%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;13;70%;7%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;16;Partial sunshine;28;15;E;8;61%;34%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;ESE;16;71%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;18;Partly sunny;24;18;NW;7;82%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;25;9;Partial sunshine;26;11;NE;8;27%;26%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;SW;7;44%;15%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;21;N;9;68%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain at times;15;9;Spotty showers;16;6;NE;14;77%;61%;6

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;11;5;A little rain;10;8;SSE;9;84%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;A little a.m. rain;17;8;ESE;11;51%;85%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;26;14;Rain and drizzle;21;13;NNW;16;82%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;Partly sunny;33;24;NE;14;68%;36%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Near-record warmth;20;5;Clouds and sun;22;8;SSE;10;56%;7%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;23;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;17;70%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;5;0;Morning rain, cloudy;9;3;SSW;16;83%;89%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;24;20;Showers around;24;20;ENE;15;70%;76%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouding up;28;21;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;SE;9;56%;42%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with some sun;2;-5;A little p.m. rain;7;5;SSW;19;67%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Pleasant and warmer;23;11;Partly sunny;25;13;NE;8;41%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. shower or two;13;5;Partly sunny, breezy;12;1;NW;31;52%;5%;6

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;25;14;Clouds and sun;25;14;WNW;8;16%;50%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Mostly cloudy;26;15;NNE;11;53%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;Partly sunny;23;10;E;8;47%;11%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;23;14;Some sun, pleasant;25;11;NNW;15;62%;27%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;4;3;Showers of rain/snow;6;-4;WNW;41;61%;62%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;28;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;WSW;13;33%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;25;15;Partly sunny;24;13;WNW;11;61%;15%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;1;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-8;N;18;23%;75%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Chilly with rain;10;7;E;8;67%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;Clouds and sun;21;9;W;8;59%;57%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Variable cloudiness;35;23;Hotter;37;24;E;8;41%;23%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;9;3;Partly sunny, milder;17;9;SSE;9;71%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;Periods of sun, mild;19;10;S;12;60%;28%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;20;15;Sunny and breezy;20;14;NNW;29;64%;7%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;36;24;SW;9;48%;50%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;18;2;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;-2;ENE;5;35%;3%;7

