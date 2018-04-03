Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 3, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;11;78%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;88;75;Mostly sunny;91;75;W;6;41%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;N;6;17%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;64;55;Brilliant sunshine;66;52;SSW;11;68%;1%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;60;45;Showers and t-storms;58;43;SSW;13;87%;88%;4

Anchorage, United States;Chilly with sunshine;34;22;Mainly cloudy;37;32;ENE;13;52%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;79;52;Partly sunny;76;51;N;7;42%;26%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;37;13;Sunny, but chilly;37;20;ESE;10;66%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;ESE;5;63%;29%;7

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;69;48;Mostly sunny;71;49;SSW;5;46%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A thick cloud cover;70;64;A shower;74;61;SSW;9;71%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;90;66;Clearing;83;56;WNW;10;30%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;75;Showers around;89;75;W;4;76%;79%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;91;68;Mostly sunny;89;68;SE;5;45%;15%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;100;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;S;9;68%;63%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;62;52;Spotty showers;65;51;W;13;63%;61%;6

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cooler;55;36;Snow and rain;50;34;N;5;28%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;72;47;Clouds and sun, warm;76;54;SSW;6;40%;26%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;64;48;A t-storm in spots;67;48;S;8;63%;73%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;51;Rain at times;66;50;WSW;5;75%;92%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;SE;5;70%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;64;45;Partly sunny;67;47;S;12;60%;58%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;58;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;42;SW;12;78%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;64;39;Clouds and sun, warm;73;44;SSE;4;64%;7%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;65;48;Clouds and sun, mild;67;51;SSW;11;49%;60%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;NE;5;69%;3%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;83;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;64;NW;4;51%;71%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;72;57;Not as warm;66;49;ENE;11;72%;76%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;81;59;Clouds and sun;83;59;N;16;33%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;12;74%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;66;Partly sunny;80;65;NE;4;68%;35%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;80;Partly sunny;95;80;SSE;10;66%;26%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy with rain;42;28;Partly sunny, cold;37;26;WNW;15;56%;22%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;76;Sunshine, pleasant;90;77;SSE;7;69%;55%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;44;42;Partly sunny, milder;51;42;S;8;73%;75%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;74;64;Mostly sunny, nice;74;65;NNW;10;88%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm, warmer;78;42;Sunny and cooler;66;49;ESE;7;32%;5%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;82;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;SW;7;85%;79%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;Hazy sun and hot;100;74;NNE;6;43%;25%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;52;32;Clouds and sun;66;39;W;8;22%;9%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;94;74;Lots of sun, warm;97;74;SW;5;44%;30%;10

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;73;Showers around;89;73;SSW;4;68%;70%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;56;39;A little a.m. rain;44;29;WNW;18;83%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with clearing;72;54;Sunny and very warm;79;54;N;6;35%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;66;56;Mostly sunny;67;55;WNW;10;70%;25%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;83;71;Clouds and sunshine;84;72;SSE;10;65%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;A t-storm in spots;77;59;NE;6;57%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;68;An afternoon shower;85;69;NE;6;66%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;20;A little p.m. rain;40;36;SSW;10;78%;80%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;91;78;Partly sunny, nice;94;78;SE;9;60%;37%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;81;70;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;ESE;7;75%;30%;11

Honolulu, United States;Inc. clouds;81;73;Morning showers;82;73;WSW;16;84%;100%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;96;71;Nice with sunshine;96;71;SE;5;40%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny intervals;90;68;An afternoon shower;92;69;N;9;38%;51%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;57;43;Mild with sunshine;64;47;ENE;6;66%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;6;70%;73%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;94;78;Plenty of sun;93;77;N;9;52%;10%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;73;57;Cloudy with a shower;73;56;N;7;67%;55%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;72;52;Clouds and sun;76;50;NNW;5;30%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;93;75;High clouds;92;75;W;12;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;79;56;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;SSE;5;76%;77%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;73;Sunny and very warm;104;73;NNW;11;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;56;44;Partly sunny, milder;66;49;S;7;52%;36%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;85;73;An afternoon shower;86;73;E;8;56%;69%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;W;6;68%;77%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;92;73;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSW;6;53%;3%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A t-storm in spots;93;74;E;4;70%;64%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;34;A t-storm in spots;59;35;E;7;51%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SSW;7;69%;61%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing, pleasant;75;67;Turning sunny;74;67;SSE;8;76%;30%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;61;54;Spotty showers;63;48;N;9;67%;60%;7

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;56;46;Thundershowers;53;38;W;15;77%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;71;54;Low clouds, then sun;72;55;SSE;6;75%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;Mostly cloudy;88;77;WSW;6;71%;36%;6

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;60;48;Spotty showers;59;42;WSW;11;60%;61%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and nice;88;81;Brilliant sunshine;92;81;NNE;5;63%;17%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;Brief p.m. showers;82;75;NE;4;80%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;77;An afternoon shower;91;76;ESE;7;64%;66%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;70;51;Mostly sunny;74;52;S;6;60%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;56;A t-storm in spots;79;57;NNE;6;37%;66%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower or two;84;71;SW;8;68%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;48;40;Clouds and sun;62;48;SSE;6;75%;66%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;80;Mostly cloudy;88;79;SE;6;66%;66%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;73;60;Sunshine and nice;77;63;NE;5;70%;3%;5

Montreal, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;42;33;Morning rain;42;18;W;12;75%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;40;29;Clearing;43;32;SSE;5;68%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;89;81;Hazy sun;93;81;NNE;8;55%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;76;59;A t-storm in spots;76;60;NE;10;68%;64%;7

New York, United States;Periods of rain;45;43;A midday t-storm;64;35;WNW;24;72%;61%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;WNW;10;28%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;30;6;Sun, some clouds;26;14;S;6;73%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;Clouds and sun;72;48;N;10;57%;33%;6

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;39;32;A little a.m. rain;44;37;SSE;5;80%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snow this afternoon;39;32;Morning rain;41;11;W;21;79%;82%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;85;77;A shower in spots;86;78;NW;9;75%;77%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;91;74;Partly sunny;90;74;NW;10;61%;33%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;87;73;A morning shower;88;73;NE;8;69%;72%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;58;48;Showers and t-storms;58;43;WSW;12;75%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;91;64;Mostly sunny;81;63;ESE;10;64%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;95;77;Mostly sunny, nice;93;77;SSW;6;59%;30%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;84;74;A gusty thunderstorm;87;73;N;15;83%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;88;70;An afternoon shower;87;70;WSW;5;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;68;44;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;WSW;4;68%;43%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;68;43;Partly sunny;59;41;ENE;8;53%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;64;53;Morning showers;64;53;NNE;6;74%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;69;49;Decreasing clouds;68;49;NE;7;67%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;ENE;7;74%;85%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;35;30;Brilliant sunshine;39;27;NNE;9;51%;1%;3

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. rain;44;35;Partly sunny;54;46;S;6;84%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;83;73;NNE;7;80%;77%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;86;71;Mostly cloudy;90;70;SSE;9;19%;27%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;69;52;Showers and t-storms;63;53;SSE;9;76%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing and colder;36;23;Not as cold;43;37;SSE;6;63%;60%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;63;52;SW;8;70%;7%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;61;Partial sunshine;82;60;E;5;61%;34%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;75;A shower or two;83;75;ESE;10;71%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;74;64;Partly sunny;75;65;NW;4;82%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;78;49;Partial sunshine;78;51;NE;5;27%;26%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;SW;4;44%;15%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;84;70;An afternoon shower;85;70;N;5;68%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain at times;59;49;Spotty showers;60;43;NE;9;77%;61%;6

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;53;42;A little rain;50;47;SSE;6;84%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;74;55;A little a.m. rain;63;46;ESE;7;51%;85%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;79;57;Rain and drizzle;70;55;NNW;10;82%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;76;Partly sunny;91;76;NE;9;68%;36%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Near-record warmth;68;40;Clouds and sun;72;46;SSE;6;56%;7%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;85;73;A shower in places;83;74;ENE;11;70%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;42;32;Morning rain, cloudy;49;37;SSW;10;83%;89%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;76;68;Showers around;75;67;ENE;9;70%;76%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouding up;83;70;Partly sunny, warm;87;69;SE;6;56%;42%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with some sun;36;23;A little p.m. rain;44;40;SSW;12;67%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Pleasant and warmer;74;52;Partly sunny;78;55;NE;5;41%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. shower or two;56;42;Partly sunny, breezy;54;34;NW;19;52%;5%;6

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;77;57;Clouds and sun;77;57;WNW;5;16%;50%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;74;56;Mostly cloudy;79;59;NNE;7;53%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;70;46;Partly sunny;73;50;E;5;47%;11%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;73;57;Some sun, pleasant;76;52;NNW;9;62%;27%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;39;37;Showers of rain/snow;43;24;WNW;25;61%;62%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;82;63;Mostly sunny, warm;87;60;WSW;8;33%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;77;58;Partly sunny;75;55;WNW;7;61%;15%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;34;23;A bit of p.m. snow;36;17;N;11;23%;75%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;38;Chilly with rain;49;44;E;5;67%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;64;45;Clouds and sun;70;49;W;5;59%;57%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Variable cloudiness;94;73;Hotter;98;75;E;5;41%;23%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;48;38;Partly sunny, milder;63;47;SSE;6;71%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;60;44;Periods of sun, mild;65;50;S;7;60%;28%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;68;59;Sunny and breezy;68;58;NNW;18;64%;7%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;76;A t-storm around;97;75;SW;5;48%;50%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;65;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;29;ENE;3;35%;3%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit