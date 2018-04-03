Pakistan legspinner Shadab fined for abusing Windies' Walton

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan was fined 20 percent of his match fee for abusing West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton in the second Twenty20 of their ongoing series.

After Shadab clean-bowled Walton on Monday, he pointed his finger at him and made an "inappropriate comment," the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shadab admitted the offence after the match and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon.

The charges were levelled by the match officials.

Pakistan won the match by 82 runs, and goes for a series sweep in the third match on Tuesday.