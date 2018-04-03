Bjoerndalen, most decorated male Winter Olympian, retires

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, the most decorated male Winter Olympian in history with 13 medals, has retired from the sport.

The 44-year-old Bjoerndalen competed at six Olympics. Of his 13 medals, eight were gold. He also won 45 world championship medals.

Bjoerndalen failed to qualify for this year's Pyeongchang Olympics. He says he felt "discomfort" from heart murmurs during the season.

According to the International Biathlon Union, Bjoerndalen says he "would like to take a few more years, but this is the last season."

Bjoerndalen had been the most decorated Winter Olympian, male or female, but he was overtaken by Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen, who now has 15 medals, including eight golds.