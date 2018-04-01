Taiwan Tourism Bureau Office in NYC celebrates its 40th year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau’s office in New York City in the United States celebrated its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, April 3.



In celebration of the occasion, the Tourism Bureau released a special promotional video “Joint Heart,” on Youtube and Vimeo showcasing an event that occurred on Dec. 2, 2017, where people in Taipei and New York City’s Time Square were able to share smiles and greetings from opposite sides of the world.

Since the opening of the Bureau Office in 1978, the number of Taiwanese visiting the United States has continued to increase, and the Tourism Bureau of Taiwan aims to increase its efforts in precision marketing in the years to come to facilitate tourism between the two countries.

According to statistics, since 1978, when the number of average annual U.S. visitors to Taiwan was 150,000, that number had risen to 560,000 people a year in 2017.

The office moved to its current location in central Manhattan in 2005 into the same building as the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO).

The Tourism Bureau has tried to be very active by hosting all sorts of events in New York City, to help raise awareness of Taiwan in the United States, and to be an active member of the local community, increasing friendship and cultural exchange.



CNA reports that this year the Tourism Bureau is planning a special virtual reality exhibit to show people in New York some of the beautiful locations in Taiwan like Jiufen, Yehliu, and Sun Moon Lake.