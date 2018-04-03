India team doctor reprimanded for 'no needles' policy breach

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — The Commonwealth Games Federation has reprimanded an Indian team doctor for a breach of its "No Needle" policy.

The CGF's court decided Tuesday that "a strong written reprimand" was adequate for a doctor who admitted giving a vitamin injection to a boxer without advance notice to games organizers.

Syringes were found at the athletes village on the Gold Coast, but organizers had earlier said it wasn't an anti-doping violation.

For the games, medical practitioners or athletes with a condition requiring auto-injecting such as diabetes need prior approval to take needles into the village.

The CGF's court issued a statement saying "while the doctor did not file an Injection Declaration Form as required by the No Needle Policy, following the investigation into the discovery of the needles, and after due enquiry, he complied with the direction of the commission and emailed information which, in the Court's view, is substantially similar to the information required on the injection declaration form."