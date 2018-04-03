Taiwan’s Legislature passes amendment punishing airlines for sudden closure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Legislature on Tuesday passed an amendment to the Civil Aviation Law that prescribes a heavy fine or a prison sentence of less than three years for owners of airlines which closed down operations without any warning.

The amendment was passed about one and a half years after the sudden closure of TransAsia Airways Corp in November 2016 that reportedly caused damage to many passengers. The airline decided to suspend operations and shut down indefinitely after two fatal crashes that occurred within months of each other.

The amendment requires closing airlines to file a closure plan with the Civil Aeronautics Administration two months before suspending flights, and stipulates that airline owners who violate the provisions of the amendment and cause serious damage to others will be punished with a fine ranging from NT$20 million to NT$200 million or imprisonment of less than three years.