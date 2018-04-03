Taiwan's President joins groundbreaking ceremony for military port relocation project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ground breaking ceremony for the relocation project of the military port at Keelung Harbor (基隆港軍用碼頭及威海營區遷建工程) started today, with President Tsai Ing-wen in attendance.

After decades of sharing Keelung’s port facilities by both commercial enterprises and the military, the Taiwanese government has decided that to facilitate the growth of Keelung’s economic activity, that the military port section of Keelung harbor will be relocated to a more strategic location on the west coast of Taiwan.

Last year, the Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TWP) and Keelung city government proposed a plan called “Smile harbor” (微笑港灣) to connect the east and west parts of the harbor. In addition, the cargo zone in the east bank will be moved to the west and replaced by a multi-functional commercial area with a water park.

Giving a speech at the ceremony, president Tsai said Keelung Port is one of the most special ports in Taiwan because it has served as a important commercial port and a strategic military-port over the decades.However, as economic activity continues to prosper, the military facility has slowed development and become an obstacle to various harbor expansion and transportation projects.

President Tsai expressed her hopes for the successful completion of the relocation of the Military port and Weihai camp (軍用碼頭及威海營區) to their new location, emphasizing that this project would benefit both Keelung and the country.

The harbor will be made more accessible for cruise ships, and tourists, while the navy will be provided with a state of the art facility in another strategic location on the west side of the island, reports RTI.

Along with President Tsai, several officials also participated in the opening ceremony, including Minister of Transportation and Communications Ho Chen-tan (賀陳旦), Minister of National Defense Yen Tee-fa (嚴德發), Mayor of Keelung city Lin Yu-chang (林右昌).



Map of Keelung Harbor: Military facilities colored in red (Wikimedia Commons Image)