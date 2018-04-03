Singapore's plan to crackdown on 'fake news,' triggers dissent from activists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Activists in Singapore on Monday criticized a Singaporean parliamentary committee examining possible legislation to combat "fake news," claiming it could threaten freedom of the press and freedom of speech.

Sun Daily reported that a 10-member committee was set up in January to tackle online false news, which the government claims may threaten national security. Activists have claimed the committee has distorted testimonies. and threatened those who attended committee hearings.

The government has been looking to introduce strict laws to prevent false news from circulating online, but critics say it could be used as a tool to limit free expression and control the media.

Members of civic activist groups pointed out in joint a statement that although they are participating in the hearings held by the Select Committee in good faith, they continue to be "reproached, harassed, threatened and misunderstood."

The Community Nationality Network (Community Action Network), journalist and citizen activist Kirsten Han, and Internet blogger Terry Xu signed the joint statement.

Han Hao-ying, Xu Yuan-chen, and Jolovan Wham, who represented the Community Action Network, have filed a formal complaint claiming that their hearing testimony was "seriously distorted" in the official daily summary.

In addition, Human Rights Watch criticized the selection committee last week and refused to attend the hearing to testify, saying that the committee aims to destroy "critics of Singapore's repressive policies and measures," as reported by Liberty Times.

Neighboring country Malaysia also passed a "fake news" law on Monday which punishes culprits for spreading falsehoods online, subjecting perpetrators to a 6-year term in Jail.