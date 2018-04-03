Taiwanese exchange student could face up to 10 years in US jail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Tso "Edward" Sun (孫安佐), a Taiwanese exchange student arrested last week for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a private school in Pennsylvania could face up to 10 years in jail for making terroristic threats.

After news broke today that police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania have found more evidence belonging to Sun in the form of a 9 mm handgun and over 1,600 rounds of ammunition of varying calibers, an American attorney familiar with the case told Apple Daily that if Sun is transferred to federal authorities, the severity of the charges and punishment could rise. "If it is really identified as a crime involving transnational or intercontinental terrorist attacks under federal law, Sun is likely to be sentenced to 10 years," said the lawyer.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood on Monday revealed more evidence that they have discovered in a black bag which contained ammunition for an AR-15, AK-47 and an untraceable handgun Sun had assembled. Based on the evidence gathered so far, Chitwood said "we certainly feel he was going to shoot down the school."

According to police, the bullets found to have been acquired by Sun included 225 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammo, 663 rounds of 9 mm ammo, 295 round of AR-15 ammo, and 425 rounds of AK-47 ammo, as well as other types of ammunition. The 9 mm handgun was assembled by Sun from untraceable parts he had purchased online.

It is his collection of AR-15 ammunition that is especially problematic, as the AR-15 has been the weapon of choice in a number of recent mass shootings, including the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida. The existence of this ammunition and his online searches on how to purchase the weapon, make his "just telling a joke" defense more difficult to justify.