  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/03 15:31
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000
New York 2 1 .667
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Miami 2 3 .400
Philadelphia 1 2 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 1
St. Louis 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 3 1 .750
Colorado 2 2 .500 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1
Los Angeles 2 3 .400
San Diego 0 4 .000 3

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 7, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 1

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 15 innings

Colorado 7, San Diego 4

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Cole 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Ross 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.