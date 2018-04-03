Photo of the Day: SUV parks in scooter left turn box in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese netizen yesterday (April 2) on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune posted this photo of an SUV which had been parked inside the left turn box, which is reserved exclusively for scooters, at a traffic light with the emergency blinkers switched on.

In a Facebook post uploaded yesterday Breaking News Commune member Edward Chang posted a photo of what appears to be a red SUV parked in the left turn box for scooters on Heping East Road, Section 3 in Taipei and writes:

"This is the best example of 'three treasures,' the car has been parked in the left turn box for scooters and even turned on the emergency blinkers. I circled all the way around and it was still there. So I decided to take a photo. They later finally got in the car and drove away."

"Three treasures" (三寶, sanbao) is term many Taiwanese netizens use to sarcastically describe careless elderly, female, and elderly female drivers.

He then posted a conversation he had with the "three treasures" SUV driver:

"SUV Driver: Do you have a problem, why are you taking photos? Chang: Do you have a problem, this is the waiting area for scooters to turn left. SUV Driver: I'm going to buy some cabbage, I can't park here? Chang: This is the waiting area for scooters to turn left. SUV Driver: I thought you were the police. Chang: Who cares who I am, get the heck out of here! The three treasures finally started to slowly drive away... I've been laughing for half an hour."

Many netizens then weighed in on the incident:

"So shameless about everything."

"This person's license plate should be taken down and reported, while pretending to laugh."

"The parking job wasn't too bad."

"Ignorance is really terrible."

"It's not easy to live to such an advanced age."

In Taiwan, scooters or motorcycles under 250 cc have been banned from making direct left turns on roads with two or more lanes for decades. Instead, scooter drivers must first drive ahead to the intersection to their right and make a "fishhook" maneuver in which they essentially drive in front of the zebra crossing and then make a hard turn to the left into a special box designated for those wanting to make a left turn. Then they must wait for the green right before going straight into their originally desired direction.

The city of Taoyuan has been experimenting with removing the left turn box for scooters in 17 intersections and found that it reduced accidents by up to 40 percent.