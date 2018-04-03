Rose exhibition at Shilin Official Residence in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Have you decided where to go and what to do during the upcoming five-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday? If not, paying a visit to the rose exhibition at the Shilin Official Residence is recommended.

The rose garden at the former residence of Chiang Kai-shek and his wife Soong Mei-ling is now blooming with roses of different colors, and the rose exhibition will last from March 31 to April 15.

Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office said that 2,000 plants of 125 rose varieties are blooming with white, red, yellow, peach, pink, purple and orange flowers in the rose garden, and the Tom Sweeping Day holiday is the best time to watch these roses.

The rose exhibition is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the show period. For more information, please visit the event’s Facebook fan club page (Chinese).

The 2018 Shilin Official Residence Rose Exhibition

Date: March 31 – April 15

Venue: the Shilin Official Residence rose garden (No. 70, Fulin Rd., Shilin Dist., Taipei City)

Opening Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rose Green House: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Transportation:

*MRT Shilin Station, Exit 2, a 7-minute walk

*Bus Stops: Taipower Taipei North Branch, Shilin Official Residence, or Xiaobei Street

Photo courtesy of Parks and Street Lights Office