Taiwan's I-Shou School of Medicine accredited by list of international medical schools 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of Taiwan's medical schools that provides healthcare instruction to foreign students, I-Shou University (ISU), has been added to a list of premier medical schools in the world, indicating that the teaching methods, clinical training, and R&D research of the institution have reached international standards.

ISU's School of Medicine for International Students, established five years ago, has received full accreditation from the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDMS), a public database that lists information of medical education programs worldwide, UDN reported.

In an interview with CNA, the dean of ISU's College of Medicine, Chen Han-jung (陳翰容), said it is an honor for the school to be listed in WDMS International Medical education database along with other prominent schools such as Harvard Medical School, and Yale School of Medicine.

Chen added that the recognition from WDMS is a direct result of the school staff and teachers at ISU contributing to students' medical education. International students that have graduated from the School of Medicine can now apply for medical licenses in the U.S and Europe.

The WDMS directory includes only those medical schools that provide a complete or full program of instruction leading to a basic medical qualifications. Completing the program will allow the graduate to obtain a license to practice as a medical doctor or physician.

The WDMS directory is used by medical regulatory authorities and employers around the world to verify the qualifications of medical school graduates.